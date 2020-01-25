Thousands of pubs to see business rates slashed

Thousands of pubs will see £1,000 slashed off their bills, after the Chancellor announced new cuts aimed at supporting boozers in local communities.

The Government said that as many as 18,000 pubs across the UK could see their business rates fall as a result of the move.

The tax relief comes after calls from pub companies and lobby groups to ease the significant burden of business rates on sites facing other heavy cost increases.

Chancellor Sajid Javid said: “Thousands of pubs will get £1,000 off their rates bills this April, thanks to the changes we’re announcing today.”

Pubs with a rateable value below £100,000 will be eligible for the rate reduction, which will begin in April.

Pubs which have a rateable value below £51,000 will receive the cut on top of a one-third reduction they already receive to their rates bill.