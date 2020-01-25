UK weather: Dry and cloudy for most of the country

Most areas will have another dry but rather cloudy day on Saturday. For a lucky few there will be some brighter breaks, especially to the east of high ground, and perhaps a bit more generally across the northeast of mainland Scotland.

Meanwhile the cloud could be low enough over some of the hills to give some fog patches, and patchy light rain or drizzle is also possible over some of the high ground and near to coasts in the west and northwest.

A strong south to southwesterly wind will affect the north and west of Scotland, but lighter winds are expected elsewhere, and temperatures will peak at 9 Celsius (48F).