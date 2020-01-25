Duke of Cambridge steps up to new royal role as Prince Harry moves to Canada

The Duke of Cambridge has been handed a new role by the Queen as his brother prepares to step back from the royal family.

William has been made the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland by the Queen, while the Duke of Sussex begins his search for freedom away from the monarchy.

It comes as Harry and Meghan are dropping their HRH styles and will raise their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor mostly in Canada.

The duke made an emotional speech last weekend, saying he had "no other option" but to give up his role.