- ITV Report
-
Anti-Semitic and racist graffiti daubed on bank and takeaway just hours before Holocaust Memorial Day
Vandals have daubed anti-Semitic and racist graffiti on a bank and a takeaway in south-east London, just hours ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.
A swastika and a Celtic cross, a symbol of white supremacy, were smeared on a Caribbean takeaway in Greenwich, while another Celtic cross, Stars of David and the word "Jews" were daubed on a Barclays bank just half a mile away.
Greenwich council leader Danny Thorpe condemned the "totally appalling and horrific" messages appearing just hours ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday.
Mr Thorpe added that locals were "worried and upset by what had happened", but that the community would come together in the wake of it.
“I am appalled to see anti-Semitic, racist graffiti appear in Blackheath overnight," Mr Thorpe said.
"It is shocking and will not be tolerated in our borough.
"We take any incidence of this nature very seriously and are working closely with Greenwich Police to investigate and find those responsible.
"Our out of hours team at Royal Greenwich has worked through the night to quickly remove and cover the graffiti."
Mr Thorpe urged anyone with information about what had happened to contact police.
Police are appealing for the public's help in catching those responsible, who are believed to have targeted the bank and takeaway between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday night.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Officers are investigating a report of anti-Semitic and racist graffiti on a bank on Vanburgh Park which is believed to have occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, 25 January.
"We are also aware of similar graffiti on a takeaway on Bramshot Avenue.
"Enquiries are ongoing and if you have any information that could help the investigation please call 101 and quote CAD 340/26Jan."
In a statement, the Board of Deputies of British Jews thanked Greenwich council for their "quick action" in removing the graffiti, adding that "hatred has no place in our society, our politics or on our streets".