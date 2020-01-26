Anti-Semitic and racist graffiti daubed on bank and takeaway just hours before Holocaust Memorial Day

Vandals have daubed anti-Semitic and racist graffiti on a bank and a takeaway in south-east London, just hours ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.

A swastika and a Celtic cross, a symbol of white supremacy, were smeared on a Caribbean takeaway in Greenwich, while another Celtic cross, Stars of David and the word "Jews" were daubed on a Barclays bank just half a mile away.

Greenwich council leader Danny Thorpe condemned the "totally appalling and horrific" messages appearing just hours ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday.

Mr Thorpe added that locals were "worried and upset by what had happened", but that the community would come together in the wake of it.

“I am appalled to see anti-Semitic, racist graffiti appear in Blackheath overnight," Mr Thorpe said.

"It is shocking and will not be tolerated in our borough.

"We take any incidence of this nature very seriously and are working closely with Greenwich Police to investigate and find those responsible.

"Our out of hours team at Royal Greenwich has worked through the night to quickly remove and cover the graffiti."

Mr Thorpe urged anyone with information about what had happened to contact police.