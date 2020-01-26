Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Arizona driver tries to cheat way into special lane with fake skeleton passenger

Officers did not buy it. Credit: @Arizona_DPS/Twitter

US traffic police saw through a driver’s attempt to trick officers into believing he had a passenger in his car so he could use a high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.

Rather than a person sat next to him, the driver had a hat-wearing fake skeleton tied to the seat with a cable and propped up by a cool box.

For obvious reasons, police were not fooled by the 62-year-old's tricks and he was pulled over on the SR-101 in Arizona.

HOV lanes are restricted to drivers with passengers in their vehicle during peak times to encourage people to car share.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted: “Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong!

“One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning. #NiceTry #YoureNotHeMan #AZTroopers.”