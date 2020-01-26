Horror of Auschwitz remembered 75 years on since liberation of notorious mass murder camp

On this day 75 years ago the Germans blew up Crematorium V, the last of the five joint furnace/gas chamber complexes they had used so monstrously at Auschwitz.

With the arrival of the Russian Army imminent, they were trying to destroy evidence of the crime they had committed at this, the most notorious of the mass murder camps, the Holocaust’s heart of darkness.

Over the course of the war 1.1 million people – more than 90 per cent of them Jews – were murdered at Auschwitz.

That’s more than Britain and America’s combined number of war dead.