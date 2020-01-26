Bet365 boss was UK’s biggest taxpayer last year

The woman at the head of one of the UK’s biggest betting websites was the country’s largest taxpayer last year, according to new figures.

The founder and joint chief executive of Bet365, Denise Coates, had a tax liability of £276 million last year, according to the Sunday Times Tax List.

Coates and family owed tax bills including their £113.2 million share of Bet365’s corporation tax bill and social security costs, such as National Insurance, and £130 million in tax from Ms Coates’ £276.6 million income.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, vacuum cleaner mogul Sir James Dyson and Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley also appear in the top 20.

The world-famous writer, in 19th place, paid £48.6 million, while Sir James and family, in fourth, paid £103 million.

Last year, sportswear boss Stephen Rubin owed the highest amount, with a tax bill of £181.6 million. This year, he is in second place, having paid £143.9 million.