Boris Johnson: Britain will become global, trail-blazing country after Brexit

Boris Johnson signing the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st. Credit: Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street/PA

Boris Johnson has said Britain will become a global, trail-blazing country after it leaves the European Union as he unveiled the Government’s full plans to mark Brexit day. The Prime Minister said he will “look ahead with confidence” to the future on Friday when the UK formally leaves the bloc – nearly four years since the referendum. Mr Johnson will deliver a special address to the nation to mark the historic day and Downing Street will be illuminated with a light display designed to symbolise the strength and unity of the UK’s four nations. Union flags will line Parliament Square and the Mall, Government buildings on Whitehall will be lit up in red, white and blue throughout the evening and a countdown clock will be projected onto Number 10’s black bricks from 10pm on January 31.

Boris Johnson has unveiled plans to mark Brexit day. Credit: PA

The PM will chair a meeting of his Cabinet in the north of England on Friday, while he and his ministers will use this week to meet people and businesses across the UK. Mr Johnson will host another edition of his “People’s PMQs” on Facebook on Wednesday, and children will be invited to Downing Street on Thursday where they will be given the chance to ask the PM about the future he intends to build for the next generation. And the new commemorative 50p coin to mark Britain’s departure will enter circulation on Friday. Mr Johnson said: “Next Friday marks an important moment in the history of our United Kingdom.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid holding the Brexit 50p coin. Credit: HM Treasury/PA