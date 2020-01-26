Cabinet ministers at odds over whether Britain will align with EU rules post-Brexit

With just days to go until Brexit, Priti Patel and Steve Barclay have contradicted each other over post-EU alignment. Credit: PA

Two Cabinet ministers' are at odds with each other over whether or not Britain will align with European Union rules post-Brexit. While the Home Secretary insisted the country will not align with EU rules, the Brexit Secretary said the UK would not diverge "just for the sake of it". Stephen Barclay also said the Government will publish how closely aligned with the EU the UK wants to be, when it outlines its objectives as early as next month. UK businesses are keen for more clarity on the alignment so that they can plan for the future. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the UK’s access to the single market would be weakened if it diverged from Brussels’ rules.

The UK will leave the EU at 11pm on Friday, January 31. Credit: PA

As the UK prepares to leave the bloc on Friday, Priti Patel said the country would take back control of its laws, money and borders and will diverge from EU rules as it carves out free trade agreements. In an interview with Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Ms Patel said: “In terms of divergence, we are not having alignment. "We will be diverging. "We want to take control of our laws, money and our borders. “And to do that we will not be rule-takers – we will be setting our own laws and that is a fundamental feature of leaving the European Union.”

Credit: PA Graphics

However Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay appeared to adopt a softer approach, telling BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “We’re coming out of the single market, we’re coming out of the customs union. "We’re not just going to diverge just for the sake of it – we need to look at where the opportunities are. “But it is true that we are going to have control of our approach to regulation and that’s the very essence of Brexit: that we can do things differently, particularly where, for example, there is innovation, there is new technologies, there’s things where we want to move quickly. “Brexit at its very core is that we will have control of our laws, our regulation and that is why we can’t be a rule-taker: we need to have that opportunity.” He said the UK’s objective is to have a zero-tariff, zero-quota, ambitious trade policy – but to do that in “parallel in our talks with the rest of the world – and in particular with the US”.

Boris Johnson signing the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st Credit: Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing St/PA

Business groups have raised concerns about the prospect of divergence from the single market, after Chancellor Sajid Javid said last weekend there would not be alignment. Their comments came as Boris Johnson said Britain will become a global, trail-blazing country after it leaves the EU and unveiled the Government’s full plans to mark Brexit day. The Prime Minister said he will “look ahead with confidence” to the future on Friday when the UK formally leaves the bloc – nearly four years since the referendum. Mr Johnson will deliver a special address to the nation to mark the historic day and Downing Street will be illuminated with a light display designed to symbolise the strength and unity of the UK’s four nations. Union flags will line Parliament Square and the Mall, Government buildings on Whitehall will be lit up in red, white and blue throughout the evening and a countdown clock will be projected onto Number 10’s black bricks from 10pm on January 31. The PM will chair a meeting of his Cabinet in the north of England on Friday, while he and his ministers will use this week to meet people and businesses across the UK.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid holding the Brexit 50p coin. Credit: HM Treasury/PA