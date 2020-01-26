'Gut feeling' HS2 should go ahead, Cabinet minister says

The cost of HS2 has risen sharply since the rail link's inception. Credit: HS2/PA

A Cabinet minister has said it is his gut feeling that HS2 should go ahead as he described the rail project as a “key part” of the Government’s “levelling up” agenda. Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay’s comments come as ministers mull over whether or not to go ahead with the high-speed line, with a decision expected in the coming weeks. Whitehall’s spending watchdog said last week that HS2 is over budget and behind schedule because its complexity and risks were under-estimated. The National Audit Office (NAO) warned that it is impossible to “estimate with certainty what the final cost could be”.

However Mr Barclay told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show that the project was key to the Government’s plans to raise the economic performance of all parts of the country. “We have a strong commitment to levelling up all parts of the United Kingdom. High-speed two is a key part of that – not just from speed but more from a capacity point of view in the line. “And that is a very clear commitment we have given the North.” Asked whether his gut feeling was that the project should go ahead, he replied: “Yes.” A Government-commissioned review led by former HS2 Ltd chairman Doug Oakervee leaked earlier last week stated that the project’s bill could reach £106 billion. HS2 was allocated £56 billion in 2015.

