Chancellor unveils new commemorative Brexit 50p coin

Chancellor Sajid Javid has unveiled the new commemorative 50p coin to mark Britain’s departure from the EU next week.

Mr Javid originally ordered production of the celebratory coins in advance of the original departure date of October 31.

But the Brexit delay meant about a million coins had to be melted down and the metal put aside until a new exit date was confirmed.

The Chancellor has now unveiled coins bearing the inscription “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” and the date of January 31.