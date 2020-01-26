- ITV Report
Cow & Gate baby food jars recalled as 'precautionary measure'
Cow & Gate and Tesco are recalling 15 varieties of baby food jars from stores in the UK after concerns some may have been "tampered with".
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed the recall, which is a "precautionary measure" and involves 7+ month products.
If you have bought any of the below products, the FSA advises you do not feed them to your baby.
Instead, you can return it to the Tesco store from where it was bought for a full refund.
Here are all 15 products:
- Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months
All products are 200 grams and all batches with all date codes are subject to the recall.
No other Cow & Gate, Tesco or other branded baby products are affected.