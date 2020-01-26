Cow & Gate baby food jars recalled as 'precautionary measure'

Cow & Gate and Tesco are recalling 15 varieties of baby food jars from stores in the UK after concerns some may have been "tampered with".

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed the recall, which is a "precautionary measure" and involves 7+ month products.

If you have bought any of the below products, the FSA advises you do not feed them to your baby.

Instead, you can return it to the Tesco store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Here are all 15 products: