Don’t ‘rub our noses in it’, remainer Heseltine urges Johnson

Former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine and other politicians have reportedly accused Boris Johnson of rubbing the noses of remainers in their defeat through plans to celebrate Brexit. The Tory peer, who fought for Britain to stay in the EU, told The Observer newspaper the raft of celebrations risked exacerbating national divisions at a time when sensitivities over leaving Europe were still high. “Brexit is the most divisive issue of modern times. Those of us who fought to remain did so sincerely in the interests of our country and subsequent generations who we believe should be influential at the heart of Europe,” Lord Heseltine told the paper.

Lord Heseltine, who campaigned for Britain to remain in Europe Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“I think it is unwise of the Government to rub our noses in it by celebrating our defeat at this hour, whilst talking about unifying the country.” Government buildings in Whitehall will be lit up in red, white and blue to celebrate Brexit on Friday night, while Parliament Square and Pall Mall will be festooned with British flags. A light display, featuring a countdown clock, is also planned for Downing Street, while the Government has announced the release of three million 50p coins to mark the occasion bearing the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.”

