Holidaymakers can ‘travel as normal’ after Brexit

Travel firms are insisting that “everything will remain the same” for holidaymakers after Brexit. Warnings were issued last year about potential restrictions for foreign travel in the event of the UK withdrawing from the EU without an agreement. These included passports needing to be valid for six months after the end of trips and passengers not being allowed to use border queues designated for EU passport holders. But Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel trade organisation Abta, said that the transition period means there will be no changes when Brexit happens at 11pm on Friday.

He said: “Because the UK is set to have a deal with the EU when it comes to travel, everything will remain the same after January 31 so people can continue to travel as normal. “Travellers will still be able to use their UK passport at EU gates at border check points for now, at least until the end of December 2020. “Also, holidaymakers and business travellers won’t need to have six months left on their passports to travel to the EU. “Passports do however need to be valid for the whole of any trip.” Holidaymakers unsure how Brexit will affect travel plans can visit www.abta.com/brexit for Abta’s latest advice.

