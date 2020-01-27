Almost 10,000 retail jobs already lost this year, research shows

Nearly 10,000 jobs have been lost in retail since the start of 2020, according to new research. Debenhams, Mothercare and Asda are among several big brands to have closed stores or announced redundancy plans. A total of 9,949 positions have gone, analysis by the Centre for Retail Research found, with a further 1,200 jobs under threat with the collapse of department store Beales and toy retailer Hawkin’s Bazaar in the past week.

Other retailers closing stores or cutting jobs include Game, HMV, Arcadia and Morrisons. Large-scale store closures have been widely blamed on the huge shift to shopping online. But despite changing consumer habits, owners of retail property are putting their faith in 5G wireless technology as a potential high street saviour, a separate report has found. Around 66% of top British executives see cashier-less retail as one of the top two beneficial innovations to come with the introduction of 5G, according to Altus Group’s annual Commercial Real Estate Innovation Report. A further 77% said they expect the benefits of new tech in automated stock ordering to also help the struggling sector. The report surveyed 400 major property owners and investors with more than £200 million of assets under management. Executives hope 5G will allow retailers to use both augmented reality and virtual reality to enhance the customer experience, while improving stock efficiencies and eliminating queues at checkouts. The report acknowledges one of the short-term impacts of new technology could lead to further job losses, but executives said they believe it could also mean job creation in the longer term.

