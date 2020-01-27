Big Ben won't bong for Brexit as campaigners admit defeat

Big Ben won't bong for Brexit, campaigners have conceded, after admitting they had failed to convince House of Commons authorities to allow the bell to ring.

The appeal raised £272,770, which will now be donated to the Help for Heroes military charity.

More than 14,000 Brexit supporters chipped into the fund after Boris Johnson suggested "we are working up a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong".

However, there was no such plan and the House of Commons Commission estimated the cost of using the out-of-action bell could be as much as £500,000.

Government funding for the idea was ruled out after a meeting of the House of Commons Commission decided the cost of "£50,000 a bong" was too much.

But Tory MP Mark Francois disagreed and, alongside group Stand Up 4 Brexit, set up the 'Big Ben must bong for Brexit campaign'.

The funding drive was cancelled at noon on Monday.