Shaquille O'Neal leads tributes to basketball star Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed his sadness at the death of Kobe Bryant. Credit: AP

Shaquille O'Neal has led tributes to basketball star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The ex-Lakers player died when the private helicopter came down near Calabasa, California at around 10am local time. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, is also believed to have died in the crash. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, there were a total of nine people on board the aircraft.

Fans of Kobe Bryant mourn at the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers. Credit: AP

One of NBA’s most popular players, who won five championships, Bryant and his family have received condolences from celebrities, politicians and fans alike. Fellow LA Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal said there were "no words to express the pain Im going through." "I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW," O'Neil posted, alongside several pictures of the pair.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Michael Jordan, arguably the most famous basketball player of all time, said: "I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing. Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. "I loved Kobe - he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. "He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply - and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. "Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organisation and basketball fans around the world."

A fan pays respects at a mural depicting Kobe Bryant in a downtown Los Angeles. Credit: AP

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement the NBA family was "devastated by the tragic news." "For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals," Mr Silver added. "But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna. "We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organisation and the entire sports world."

Barack Obama called the basketball star a “legend on the court” as he and wife Michelle sent their “love and prayers” to the family of Bryant and his daughter. “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” the former president tweeted.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.” Obama, a known basketball fan, famously mimicked Bryant’s “Mamba out” mic drop at his final White House correspondents’ dinner in 2016. Actress and television personality Whoopi Goldberg said Bryant was a “hero” to her family in a tribute on Twitter. “RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family. My deepest condolences to his family,” she said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Actor Idris Elba wrote on Twitter: “Kobe is G. Will always be remembered. A sad day.” While current England forward Raheem Sterling wrote: "Rest easy Legend".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles posted a photo of the US gymnastics team with Bryant, saying: “Rest in peace Kobe”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid tribute to Bryant and the other passengers of the helicopter. She said on Twitter: “Deeply shocked at the news of Kobe Bryant and four others lost today. Sending all my thoughts to their families and loved ones in this devastating moment.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Singer Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself as a child with Bryant on Instagram. He said: “It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day! Love you man!”

Actress Reese Witherspoon said she was “devastated” to hear the news of Bryant’s death. She said on Twitter: “Just devastated to hear about Kobe Bryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers and compassion to his family.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Continuing to move the game forward (at) King James,” Bryant wrote in his last tweet. “Much respect my brother.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Taylor Swift tweeted: “My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. “I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. “Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.