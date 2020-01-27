Death toll from coronavirus rises to 80

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 80, China’s National Health Commission has said.

There were 769 new cases confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected to 2,744.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macau.

Other cases have also been found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a grave situation and said the government was stepping up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings while rushing medical staff and supplies to the city at the centre of the crisis, Wuhan, which remains on lockdown.

While warning the virus seemed to be spreading more easily, China’s health minister Ma Xiaowei said travel restrictions and other strict measures should bring results “at the lowest cost and fastest speed”.