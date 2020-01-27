Deaths of Kobe Bryant and daughter lead Monday's front pages

The death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter lead the headlines on Monday. Credit: Twitter/The Independent/The Daily Mail

The sudden deaths of Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter in the US lead Monday’s papers. The Daily Mirror reports the “basketball legend” was one of nine people killed when the helicopter they were travelling in “crashed in thick fog and burst into flames” in Los Angeles.

The story is covered by the Daily Mail, which also praises its readers for taking part in the paper’s “big litter clear-up”.

The Bryants’ deaths lead The Independent, along with “confusion” over the next steps for about 200 British tourists stuck in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has forced “Stranded Brits” to “beg to be rescued” from the eastern city of Wuhan, according to i, while Metro reports those who are “trapped” say they “feel abandoned”.

The Guardian cites health experts as saying the virus has already infected 100,000 people globally.

The Financial Times says China’s Huawei is set to get “the go-ahead” to help build Britain’s 5G network, but The Daily Telegraph reports US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned such a decision risks the UK’s sovereignty.

Two exclusives fill most of the front page of The Sun, with Thomas Markle vowing “I’ll see Meghan in court” in reference to his daughter and the Cyprus gang-rape case teenager saying her alleged attackers “were like a pack of wolves”.

The Daily Star reports the Met Office has issued a yellow warning with temperatures expected to drop as the UK experiences “winter’s most widespread snow and its coldest night”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend the start of the week proving that “Britain is open to the world’s best scientists, researchers and mathematicians after Brexit”, according to The Times.