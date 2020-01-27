Neville Buswell, who played Ray Langton in Coronation Street for 10 years, dies at 76

Former Coronation Street star Neville Buswell, who played womaniser Ray Langton, has died at the age of 76.

The Derbyshire actor joined the ITV soap in 1966, then returned in 1968 after a short break.

He was a part of the show for ten years, playing Deirdre's first husband.

After leaving the show, he moved to Las Vegas with his family, but it was not until 2005 when his character finally said a dramatic goodbye during a memorable scene - at Ken and Deirdre's wedding reception.