Neville Buswell, who played Ray Langton in Coronation Street for 10 years, dies at 76

Neville (centre) picture with co-stars Bill Tarmey (left) and Liz Dawn (right). Credit: PA

Former Coronation Street star Neville Buswell, who played womaniser Ray Langton, has died at the age of 76.

The Derbyshire actor joined the ITV soap in 1966, then returned in 1968 after a short break.

He was a part of the show for ten years, playing Deirdre's first husband.

After leaving the show, he moved to Las Vegas with his family, but it was not until 2005 when his character finally said a dramatic goodbye during a memorable scene - at Ken and Deirdre's wedding reception.

It was announced that he had passed away on Christmas Day, but it is currently unclear what caused his death.

The Coronation Street cast in an early episode with Buswell, second from right. Credit: PA

We are saddened to hear of the death of Neville Buswell. His portrayal of Deirdre’s first husband Ray Langton in the 1970s made him a part of Coronation Street history.

We were delighted when he returned to the role in 1997 for a special DVD set in Vegas and again back in 2005 when Ray turned up on the cobbles to visit Deirdre and his daughter Tracy.

We would like to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this sad time.

– Coronation Street spokesperson