Pictures of abandoned baby Edward released as police urge his mother to come forward

Baby Edward is being kept in hospital in east London. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Pictures of a newborn baby boy abandoned on a doorstep in east London over the weekend have been released by police concerns grow for his mother. Baby Edward was just 12 hours old when he was found in Hackney, east London by a member of the public - who he was later named after - shortly before midday on Saturday.

Baby Edward was found on a doorstep in Hackney, east London. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Detectives are concerned for the health and wellbeing of his mother, who gave birth outside a hospital environment. Detective Sergeant Andy Barry said: “Edward is being well cared for by hospital staff and is a healthy, bonny lad.

Police trying to find the mother of a baby abandoned in Hackney have released a number of images of him. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

“I am reaching out to Edward’s mother. You are my primary concern. I do not know the circumstances around Edward’s birth but, as a father myself, I understand how daunting becoming a parent can be. “I can offer you help, please be assured that you are not in trouble. Edward is safe and well, and your health and wellbeing is our priority. “To anyone who may know Edward’s mother, I’d urge you to come forward and help me locate her – this can be done in confidence. “I’d also like to hear from anyone who was in the Sandringham Road area between 10am and 12pm on Saturday January 25. If you noticed anything or saw someone, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Edward was wearing a grey babygrow and a grey hat when he was found. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA