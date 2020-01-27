- ITV Report
In Pictures: Auschwitz survivors bear scars that are visible and invisible
Auschwitz survivors still have blue tattoos imprinted on their arms, lifelong evidence of their suffering and loss – one of many ways they continue to warn new generations.
Most survivors are now in their 80s and 90s.
The youngest was only two when the camp was liberated, Eva Umlauf, a 77-year-old practising psychotherapist in Munich.
She says Auschwitz "is deeply burned inside my body and soul”.
A faint tattoo is still visible on her arm - bearing the number A-26959 - which she had branded on the inside of her lower left arm when she arrived at the mass murder camp.
She fainted when the numbers were inked on her arm.
Yevgeny Kovalyov, 92, one of the Auschwitz concentration camp’s survivors, shows the camp’s identification number tattooed on his arm during an interview in Moscow.
Auschwitz survivor Marty Weiss poses for a photo at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.
Auschwitz survivor Agi Geva poses for a photo showing her identification number tattooed on her arm at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, in Washington.
Holocaust and Auschwitz survivor Leon Schwarzbaum shows his tattooed identification number in his home in Berlin.
Mordechai Ciechanower, a 95-year-old, poses for a photo at his home in Ramat Gan, Israel.
Holocaust survivor Maurice Gluck, poses for a photo in his home in Ya’ad, northern Israel.