In Pictures: Auschwitz survivors bear scars that are visible and invisible

Auschwitz survivors still have blue tattoos imprinted on their arms, lifelong evidence of their suffering and loss – one of many ways they continue to warn new generations.

Most survivors are now in their 80s and 90s.

The youngest was only two when the camp was liberated, Eva Umlauf, a 77-year-old practising psychotherapist in Munich.

She says Auschwitz "is deeply burned inside my body and soul”.

A faint tattoo is still visible on her arm - bearing the number A-26959 - which she had branded on the inside of her lower left arm when she arrived at the mass murder camp.

She fainted when the numbers were inked on her arm.