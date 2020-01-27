Iranian passenger jet carrying 144 people crashes onto busy road narrowly missing cars and pedestrian

An Iranian passenger plane carrying 144 people has crash landed on a major road, narrowly missing traffic and pedestrians.

Two people were reportedly injured when the Caspian Airline McDonnell Douglas MD-83 missed the runway and belly-flopped onto the road in the southwestern Khuzestan province after apparently losing its landing gear.

Passengers were seen calmly exiting the aircraft with their carry-on luggage via two doors, footage from Iran's Civil Aviation Network News showed.

“We crashed.

"We crashed but we are unhurt,” a male passenger said in Farsi in the video.

"My hand is shaking.”

Airport director Mohammad Reza Rezanian said all 136 passengers and eight crew members had safely disembarked the plane, which had been flying to Tehran, 380 miles (610 kilometers) northeast of Mahshahr.