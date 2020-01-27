Manchester Arena bomber’s brother faces trial accused of 22 murders

The younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber is due to go on trial this week accused of mass murder.

Hashem Abedi, now 22, was allegedly involved in planning the suicide attack on May 22, 2017.

His brother Salman Abedi, 22, detonated an explosive vest as music fans left an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring 260 more.

Before the attack, the defendant, who was raised in Manchester, left Britain and travelled to Libya.

He was arrested in Tripoli and extradited to the UK in July last year to face 22 charges of murder, one count for each victim.