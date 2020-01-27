Monday's weather: Sunshine and scattered blustery showers

Monday will be a day of sunshine and scattered blustery showers across the UK.

The showers will be most frequent in the west and northwest with the driest and brightest conditions in the east.

The showers will fall as sleet or snow over the high ground in the north, particularly northwest Scotland.

A spell of heavy showery rain will cross southern and southeastern England later in the day.

It will be a chilly feeling day, especially with a brisk breeze, there will be a top temperature 10 Celsius (50F).