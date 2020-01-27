‘More people die from polluted air than car crashes in UK towns and cities’

More than one in 19 deaths in UK towns and cities is linked to air pollution – and the figures are much worse for people living in the south, according to Centre for Cities charity.

People living in UK towns and cities are 25 times more likely to die from long-term exposure to pollution than in a car crash, according to the charity which works with Whitehall to develop urban policies.

There is a north-south divide for pollution levels, with higher levels of deadly dust, ash and soot, called Particulate Matter (PM2.5), in southern areas.

Inhalation of PM2.5 at any level is likely to cause “adverse effects”, according to the Department for Environment.

The proportion of deaths related to exposure to PM2.5 is highest in London and south-eastern towns including Luton and Slough because of their proximity to the capital and pollution blowing over the channel.

An estimated one in 16 deaths in these areas are caused by exposure to pollution.

Meanwhile, cities in Scotland and northern England have the lowest proportion of PM2.5-related deaths.

Aberdeen is the city with the lowest pollution-related death rate at one in 33, closely followed by Dundee, Glasgow, Blackpool and Edinburgh, with similar levels.

More than 60% of roads nationwide exceed World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for toxic levels of air pollution.

Policy and Public Affairs Officer for the British Lung Foundation, Zak Bond, said the charity is calling on the Government to adopt the air pollution limits the WHO has advised countries to aim for by 2030.

Mr Bond said: “Whilst it’s shocking that more than one in 19 deaths in UK towns and cities can be linked to air pollution, it doesn’t tell the full story in terms of the millions of people whose lives are affected on a daily basis.

“Breathing in toxic air is bad for everyone and can lead to a wide range of health conditions including lung disease, stroke and cancer.