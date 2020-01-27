One hurt in Baghdad rocket attack on US embassy as protesters continue to clash with Iraqi security forces

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked with a rocket for the third time this month as protesters continue to clash with security forces across Iraq.

One member of staff at the embassy was injured in the attack overnight, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Staff at the embassy said the rocket slammed into a restaurant inside the embassy compound.

The US embassy is within Baghdad’s Green Zone and has been a flashpoint amid wider regional tensions between the US and Iran.

Iraqi supporters of an Iran-backed militia stormed the embassy compound on New Year’s Eve, smashing the main door and setting fire to the reception area.