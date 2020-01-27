Prince Andrew has provided 'zero cooperation' with Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation, US prosecutor says

The FBI has asked to interview the Duke of York. Credit: PA

The Duke of York has "provided zero cooperation" to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, a US prosecutor has said. Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein's New York mansion, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Andrew's lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI who requested to interview him as part of the investigation. Mr Berman, who is overseeing the investigation, said: "To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation." Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein, said in an interview with BBC Panorama that she was left "horrified and ashamed" after an alleged sexual encounter with Andrew in London in 2001.

Virginia Giuffre claims she had sex with Prince Andrew in 2001. Credit: BBC/Panorama

Ms Roberts-Giuffre claimed she danced with Andrew in Tramp nightclub, adding he was "the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life" and "his sweat was... raining basically everywhere". She said: "He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life. "I mean it was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere."

"Grossed out" by the duke, Ms Giuffre said Epstein’s then girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell – the couple she claims introduced her to the prince - gave her instructions when they had left the venue. She knew she had to keep him happy in the club because “that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me”, she said. She claims that later that evening she had sex with Prince Andrew upstairs at Maxwell's house in Belgravia.

Virginia Roberts-Giuffre was photographed alongside Prince Andrew. Credit: BBC/Panorama

The prince, said in December, that he can "absolutely and categorically" say "it never happened". During his car crash interview on BBC Newsnight he said he does not recall meeting Ms Giuffre and has strongly denied having sex with her – claiming a medical condition that meant he did not sweat. Asked about a photo that appears to show him with his arm around Ms Giuffre’s waist, the prince said he didn't recall the photograph ever being taken and questioned if it was his hand in the picture.

Prince Andrew during his car-crash interview on BBC Newsnight. Credit: BBC/Newsnight