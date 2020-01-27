Prostate cancer now most common cancer diagnosis amid ‘Fry and Turnbull effect’

Prostate cancer has become the most commonly diagnosed cancer in England, provisional official figures show.

There were 49,029 diagnoses of prostate cancer in 2018 – 7,828 more than the previous year, according to cancer incidence data from Public Health England (PHE).

It means the disease has overtaken breast cancer as the most commonly diagnosed – a decade earlier than experts had predicted.

The data also shows that there were more cancers diagnosed in 2018 in males than females – 165,228 versus 151,452.

This means an average of 868 invasive cancers were diagnosed each day.

Just over half (54.0%) of all registrations were either breast, prostate, lung or bowel cancer.

PHE said the increase in registrations of invasive cancers in males was mainly down to the “Fry and Turnbull effect” in prostate cancer.

Stephen Fry and BBC TV presenter Bill Turnbull went public with their diagnoses in early 2018, raising awareness in the process.