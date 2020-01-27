Scientists and mathematicians to be given fast-tracked entry to UK from February

Top scientists, researchers and mathematicians will be given fast-tracked entry to the UK from next month, the Prime Minister has announced.

Boris Johnson said he wanted to send a message that Britain is open to the “most talented minds in the world” as the country leaves the European Union.

The “Global Talent” visa route – to be opened on February 20 – will not be capped.

It will replace the Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route.

Mr Johnson said: “The UK has a proud history of scientific discovery, but to lead the field and face the challenges of the future we need to continue to invest in talent and cutting-edge research.

“That is why as we leave the EU I want to send a message that the UK is open to the most talented minds in the world, and stands ready to support them to turn their ideas into reality.”

The scheme, managed by the UK Research and Innovation organisation which will endorse applicants, will enable UK-based research projects that have received recognised prestigious grants and awards to recruit global talent.