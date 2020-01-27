- ITV Report
Second phase of Grenfell Tower inquiry begins
The second phase of the public inquiry into the circumstances and causes of the Grenfell Tower fire has begun.
It will examine how the high-rise residential block came to be wrapped in flammable cladding, which phase one of the inquiry found was the "principal" reason for the rapid spread of the blaze that killed 72 people in 2017.
The inquiry resumes two days after a newly-appointed member of the panel - Benita Mehra - tendered her resignation after being linked to the charitable arm of the company that supplied the tower's cladding.
She was the immediate past president of the Women's Engineering Society which received funding last year from Arconic, the supplier of Grenfell's cladding.
Grenfell United, a group representing survivors of the fire and relatives of those killed, said they hoped the inquiry would "expose" those who authorised the "devastating refurbishment" of the building's cladding between 2012 and 2016.
"Those responsible continue to deflect blame and we have to suffer their persistent refusal to accept accountability for the preventable loss of life," the group said.
"At the end of this process it will be clear that criminal charges must be brought for the deaths of our loved ones."
The lead architects of the refurbishment, Studio E, the building contractor Rydon, and the cladding subcontractor Harley Facades Ltd are due to give evidence on Monday.
Grenfell was built in 1974 but was significantly altered between 2012 and 2016 when combustible aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding was added to the concrete exterior.
The first phase of the inquiry found the cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the "principal" reason for the rapid and "profoundly shocking" spread of the fire, which killed 72 people.
The second phase of the inquiry will examine how the cladding products were tested, and how the residents' complaints to the tower's management were dealt with.
It is due to run until June 2021, and more than 93,000 documents have so far been disclosed, the inquiry said.