Second phase of Grenfell Tower inquiry begins

The second phase of the public inquiry into the circumstances and causes of the Grenfell Tower fire has begun. It will examine how the high-rise residential block came to be wrapped in flammable cladding, which phase one of the inquiry found was the "principal" reason for the rapid spread of the blaze that killed 72 people in 2017. The inquiry resumes two days after a newly-appointed member of the panel - Benita Mehra - tendered her resignation after being linked to the charitable arm of the company that supplied the tower's cladding. She was the immediate past president of the Women's Engineering Society which received funding last year from Arconic, the supplier of Grenfell's cladding.

Survivors and next of kin of those who died in the Grenfell Tower. Credit: PA

Grenfell United, a group representing survivors of the fire and relatives of those killed, said they hoped the inquiry would "expose" those who authorised the "devastating refurbishment" of the building's cladding between 2012 and 2016. "Those responsible continue to deflect blame and we have to suffer their persistent refusal to accept accountability for the preventable loss of life," the group said. "At the end of this process it will be clear that criminal charges must be brought for the deaths of our loved ones."

A memorial to those killed close to Grenfell Tower. Credit: PA