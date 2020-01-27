Welcome to The Conversation: Brexit brings 'weariness' to people in north London

Video report and words by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

It’s not easy to get people talking about Brexit. There's a weariness that trumps almost any other feeling. Leavers are frustrated and impatient while Remainers are resigned and disappointed. But dig just a little below the surface, and you find the opinions are just as passionate, the arguments just as strong as they ever were.

Pushing a trolley around Alexandra Palace Garden Centre are the two Wendys. Four years ago, they voted different ways. With four days to go, it's their level of optimism that now divides them. When one suggests Britain can't afford to be out on its own, the other ribs her for worrying about a shortage of carrots.

Two Wendys discussing the pros and cons of Brexit. Credit: ITV News

But even the Wendy who voted to leave won't be "ecstatic" at the end of the week. "I just want it done," she tells me. She is in the minority here. From the roof of the café you can just make out the London skyline - a major European capital that never wanted this Friday to come, where 60% of people voted to stay in the EU. Inside, I find just the one, solitary optimist: Sophie, who voted to Remain but is sure the UK can "make it" with new trade deals.

Sophie voted for UK to remain in the European Union and is optimistic about the future. Credit: ITV News

Her allotment buddy Stavros, a Cypriot, is less sure. He’s worried about visas, travel, and Trump: namely, what deal Boris Johnson will do with him. Another customer tells me wryly: "Buckle up for the runaway train." Because while we may be leaving on Friday, it’s the uncertainty about the 11 months of trade negotiations still to come that most troubles people here. Brexit has been settled, and yet so little has been decided. The business buys plants and supplies from France and Belgium and many of its staff are from the EU.

Darota (left) and Daniele are left feeling unsure about the future despite having their settled status. Credit: ITV News