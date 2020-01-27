- ITV Report
-
Welcome to The Conversation: Brexit brings 'weariness' to people in north London
- Video report and words by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman
It’s not easy to get people talking about Brexit. There's a weariness that trumps almost any other feeling.
Leavers are frustrated and impatient while Remainers are resigned and disappointed.
But dig just a little below the surface, and you find the opinions are just as passionate, the arguments just as strong as they ever were.
Pushing a trolley around Alexandra Palace Garden Centre are the two Wendys.
Four years ago, they voted different ways. With four days to go, it's their level of optimism that now divides them.
When one suggests Britain can't afford to be out on its own, the other ribs her for worrying about a shortage of carrots.
But even the Wendy who voted to leave won't be "ecstatic" at the end of the week.
"I just want it done," she tells me.
She is in the minority here. From the roof of the café you can just make out the London skyline - a major European capital that never wanted this Friday to come, where 60% of people voted to stay in the EU.
Inside, I find just the one, solitary optimist: Sophie, who voted to Remain but is sure the UK can "make it" with new trade deals.
Her allotment buddy Stavros, a Cypriot, is less sure.
He’s worried about visas, travel, and Trump: namely, what deal Boris Johnson will do with him.
Another customer tells me wryly: "Buckle up for the runaway train."
Because while we may be leaving on Friday, it’s the uncertainty about the 11 months of trade negotiations still to come that most troubles people here.
Brexit has been settled, and yet so little has been decided.
The business buys plants and supplies from France and Belgium and many of its staff are from the EU.
For Darota, from Poland, and Daniele, from Italy, even having sorted out their "settled status" this does not answer every question.
"What if my family want to come over?"
"What if they change the rules in the future?"
"Is the economy going to crash?"
For them, planning a life after Brexit is like planning a garden - they need to be able to imagine what the future will look like.
Much of the anxiety here comes from the still-not-knowing, even as leaving day draws near.