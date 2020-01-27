Who is Nicola Benedetti, the UK's newest Grammy winner?

Nicola Benedetti won a Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. Credit: AP

A 32-year-old Scottish violinist has won a Grammy for Best Classic Instrumental Solo in Los Angeles over the weekend. Nicola Benedetti, from North Ayrshire in Scotland, won the gong for her solo performance in Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite. She took to the stage to perform Bye Bye Breakdown from the Suite, which was partly written specifically for her by American jazz composer Wynton Marsalis, and her performance was streamed internationally.

"I'm so honoured," she said on stage. "This recording project has been a deeply edifying experience for me and one I will always reflect on with immense gratitude."

Benedetti began playing violin aged five and within three years she was heading the National Children's Orchestra of Great Britain, according to the BBC. By age 10 she had left school to join the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School for gifted musicians in Surrey. When she was 16 years old she won the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition, and later rocketed to international prominence when she fronted the Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow to an audience of millions.

She was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 2013 in recognition of her services to music and her role in charities supporting music education for young people. In 2017 she became the youngest ever recipient of the Queen's Medal for Music.

Nicola Benedetti was awarded an MBE in 2013 Credit: PA