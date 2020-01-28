Abdominal fat changes in year after breast cancer surgery ‘linked to recurrence’

Gaining or losing weight between the waist and hips in the first year after breast cancer surgery could double the risk of recurrence, research suggests. Women with oestrogen receptor (ER) positive breast cancer whose abdominal body fat increased or decreased were at greater risk than those whose body shape remained stable, according to a new study. However, the research presented at the UK Interdisciplinary Breast Cancer Symposium in Birmingham also found changes in abdominal body fat were associated with a lower recurrence risk in ER negative breast cancer. Scientists say this shows for the first time that changes in body shape in the first year after surgery may affect patients’ outcomes differently.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Authors Professor Helena Jernström, from the division of oncology and pathology at Lund University, Sweden, and oncology resident Helga Tryggvadottir, said: “This study is the first suggesting that changes in waist-hip ratio during the first year after surgery impact the risk of breast cancer recurrence differently depending on whether the tumour is driven by oestrogen. “Our study also emphasises the importance of considering women’s body constitution in making decisions about their treatment and care. “As well as changes in body shape being linked to recurrence risk, we also found that a stable weight was associated with a better clinical outcome than substantial changes in body weight.” The researchers said further studies into the long-term impacts of weight loss on the risk of recurrence are “imperative” before it is recommended to all overweight patients. Breast cancer is the UK’s most common cancer, with around 55,000 women and 370 men being diagnosed each year, and around 11,500 women dying. Up to 80% of breast cancers are ER positive, meaning that they contain proteins called oestrogen receptors and can be stimulated to grow by the hormone. It is not uncommon for weight to be gained during or after breast cancer treatment for several reasons. These include diets or tastes changing, steroids being given with chemotherapy, the menopause being brought on by treatments, or people being less active than usual when having or recovering from treatment.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.