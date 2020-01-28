Bodies being recovered from scene of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

The bodies of the victims of the helicopter crash that killed basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday have started to be recovered.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion who played for the LA Lakers throughout his 20-year career.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, LA County sheriff Alex Villanueva said the difficult terrain of the hillside crash site meant it would take some time for all of the victims’ bodies to be recovered and officially identified.

“The coroner… started recovering human remains last night and they’re continuing (that process) for the next several days,” he said.

“It’s rugged terrain and it’s a very steep hill. In fact, they had to bulldoze a road just to get a normal-size vehicle to the location, so it is very difficult.