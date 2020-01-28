Boris Johnson allows Huawei into UK's 5G network despite US security warnings

Credit: PA/Huawei

Boris Johnson has approved plans to allow Huawei to play a limited role in the UK's 5G network, despite security concerns from the US around the firm's links to the Chinese state. Mr Johnson defied advice from Donald Trump in making the decision, but admitted the firm was a "high risk vendor". In a statement announcing the decision, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) said high risk vendors - such as Huawei - should be "excluded from sensitive ‘core’ parts of 5G and gigabit-capable networks".

It added they will also have their presence limited to no more than 35% in the periphery of the network, known as the access network, which connects devices and equipment to mobile phone masts. The Prime Minister made the decision following a meeting of the National Security Council and after receiving advice from the UK's security agencies. But he had been warned by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to let the tech firm play any part in the UK's communications upgrade. Mr Pompeo labelled the decision on Huawei as "momentous" for the UK and claimed the country's sovereignty would be put at stake if the firm was able to access its data. But following "technical and security analysis" from the National Cyber Security Centre, the government is "certain" it can block any threats.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It said the implementation of a "tough" new telecoms security framework would "allow us to mitigate the potential risk posed by the supply chain and to combat the range of threats, whether cyber criminals, or state sponsored attacks". But there was almost-immediate retribution from the US, with influential Republican describing Mr Johnson's decision as a "major defeat for the United Statees (sic)". He claimed the move to allow Huawei into the UK's 5G shows the US is "losing the internet to China", adding "this is becoming an enormous strategic defeat". And former Tory Party leader Iain Duncan Smith agreed, telling ITV News the decision is a "mistake". "We have a cyber war going on with China", he said, "they are constantly trying to break into our systems". "It beggars belief that whilst we know they're trying to mess with our systems as a nation, why we're using an organisation that itself has deep and strong connections to the government in China," he added. Culture Secretary Baroness Morgan vowed that upgrades would "not be at the expense of our national security". "We can now move forward and seize the huge opportunities of 21st-century technology," she added.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Huawei's vice president Victor Zhang said the "evidence-based decision" would allow the UK to have "a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future". “Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track," he said. “We have supplied cutting-edge technology to telecoms operators in the UK for more than 15 years. "We will build on this strong track record, supporting our customers as they invest in their 5G networks, boosting economic growth and helping the UK continue to compete globally," he added. But the NCSC stressed that it was "important to avoid the situation in which the UK becomes nationally dependent on a particular supplier". It added: "Without government intervention, the NCSC considers there to be a realistic likelihood that due to commercial factors the UK would become 'nationally dependent' on Huawei within three years."