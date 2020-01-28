BT phone home – customer service calls now answered in UK

All calls to BT’s helplines are now being answered by staff in the UK and Ireland, as the telecoms giant tries to boost its customer service reputation.

The company met its pledge to answer 100% of customer service calls locally almost a year ahead of schedule, becoming the only major broadband provider to do so, it said.

Customers will be automatically patched through to their closest BT help-centre when dialling in.

“We know our customers value speaking to someone who understands their issue down to the regional differences that make us so great as a country, whether that’s expert help with tech or chat about the local football team,” said Marc Allera, the head of the company’s consumer division.