Coronavirus death toll reaches 106

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 106, China’s National Health Commission has said.

Authorities reported 25 deaths on Tuesday, with all but one in Hubei province where the virus is believed to have originated.

The number of total cases has now reached more than 4,500.

China has locked down cities across the province, isolating some 50 million people in a sweeping anti-disease effort.

The US Consulate in Wuhan, where authorities cut off most access last Wednesday in an effort to contain the disease, was preparing to fly its diplomats and some other Americans out of the city.