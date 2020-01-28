Harry Dunn’s family welcome support from US public for extradition bid

Harry Dunn’s family have welcomed a poll showing support in the US for the extradition of Anne Sacoolas. Credit: PA

The family of Harry Dunn have welcomed a poll showing support from the US public in their bid to have the suspect in the fatal motorcycle crash case brought back to the UK. Almost two thirds of Americans surveyed said they would support the extradition of Anne Sacoolas, who is charged in connection with the death of the 19-year-old. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request by the UK Government for Mrs Sacoolas on Thursday. Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike collided with a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, was granted diplomatic immunity after the crash, sparking an international controversy. The Dunn family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said the poll results show “they and we are right, and Pompeo is just wrong”. In a statement to the PA news agency, Mr Seiger said: “Harry’s parents have been clear from the outset that you don’t get to hop on a plane after you have been involved in a serious collision leading to the loss of life, whether you are a diplomat or not. “That is not the way modern international society works and this was always a disgusting and grotesque attempt to abuse the Vienna Convention.

Harry Dunn was killed in a collision outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. Credit: Family handout/PA