- ITV Report
-
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt wears name badge at Oscars lunch
Hollywood star Brad Pitt has arguably one of the most recognisable faces on the planet, but that didn't stop the multi-award winning actor wearing his name tag to an Oscars luncheon.
The 56-year-old, who has worked for more than three decades in the industry, appears to be one of few at the event who wore their tag.
An actor and producer, Pitt's Oscar nomination comes off the back of a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier in January.
Mingling with other celebrities at the 92nd Oscars nominees luncheon, Pitt donned his name tag which listed his nomination for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.
The 56-year-old is up against Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Sir Anthony for The Two Popes, Al Pacino and his The Irishman co-star Joe Pesci in the supporting actor category.
It wouldn't be the first Oscar win for Pitt, he and his team won the award for best picture in 2014 for 12 Years a Slave.
Pitt was pictured with fellow nominee Cynthia Erivo and Academy of Motion Picture Arts CEO Dawn Hudson, neither of whom wore their name tags.
It seems the Hollywood star thinks you can never be too sure of being recognised.