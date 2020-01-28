Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt wears name badge at Oscars lunch

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has arguably one of the most recognisable faces on the planet, but that didn't stop the multi-award winning actor wearing his name tag to an Oscars luncheon.

The 56-year-old, who has worked for more than three decades in the industry, appears to be one of few at the event who wore their tag.

An actor and producer, Pitt's Oscar nomination comes off the back of a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier in January.