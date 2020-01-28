Huawei decision expected as PM chairs National Security Council

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a decision on whether to allow Huawei to play a major role in Britain’s 5G network amid concerns from the US. The Prime Minister is due to chair a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday as he mulls over whether to grant permission for the Chinese technology giant to have involvement in the roll-out of the country’s communications upgrade. A decision on Huawei is due by the end of the week. The implementation of 5G is expected to bring with it download speeds 10 times faster than what 4G currently offers.

The impending decision has caused trans-Atlantic tension, after the White House warned Mr Johnson away from adopting Huawei due to security fears. A number of senior Conservative MPs also voiced concerns during an urgent question in the House of Commons on Monday. Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith said it was “utterly bizarre” to be considering giving Huawei the green light, while Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee in the last parliament, warned that the UK would be “allowing the fox into the hen house” if it gives the company 5G access. 4) “The US should feel proud of Huawei, they have the US management system exported and implemented. They should not be overly concerned about Huawei and our position in the world.” @Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei #wef20 pic.twitter.com/zMrqX5Z6qc — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 21, 2020 Mr Johnson stressed on Monday that he would not “jeopardise” the UK’s security relationship with the US. The pronouncement came after senior members of US President Donald Trump’s administration warned that British sovereignty would be put at risk by allowing the firm to play a role in the UK’s 5G infrastructure. They warned that the Chinese state could put pressure on Huawei to divulge information about the UK’s 5G communications make-up.

Tom Tugendhat has been critical of the Chinese technology firm Credit: Niall Carson/PA