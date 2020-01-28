Man, 29, charged with GBH after three die in street fight

A man has been charged following the deaths of three Indian nationals in a fight in a residential east London street, police said.

Sandeep Singh of Montpelier Gardens, Chadwell Heath, Romford, has been charged by detectives investigating the trio’s deaths with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 29, Harinder Kumar, 30 and Malkit Singh Dhillon, 37, were found with stab injuries on January 19 on Salisbury Road in Seven Kings and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police has said they believe five men were involved in another altercation the previous evening at the nearby Krystel Banqueting venue, with the clash spilling out on to the High Road.