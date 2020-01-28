Manchester United condemn 'unwarranted attack' on home of club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward

Manchester United have condemned an "unwarranted attack" on the home of one of its employees amid reports flares were thrown at the home of the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Videos shared on social media appear to show hooded people outside a property throwing flares over the gate.

Manchester United issued a statement condemning an "unwarranted attack" at the home of one of its employees.

It said anyone found trespassing on the property faced being banned for life from the club and may be prosecuted.