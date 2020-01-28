- ITV Report
-
Who's up for what at the National Television Awards?
Ant & Dec are up for their 19th award at this year's National Television Awards (NTAs), which will take place tonight.
Now in its 25th year, the star-studded event hosted by David Walliams, will be held at the O2 Arena in London.
Millions of people have been voting for their favourites across 14 categories, with the results being announced live on ITV from 7.30pm.
Here is the full list of who is up for what awards.
New Drama
- A Confession
- The Capture
- Gentleman Jack
- Chernobyl
- Cleaning Up
2019 winner: Bodyguard
Talent Show
- The Voice UK
- Dancing On Ice
- Britain's Got Talent
- Strictly Come Dancing
2019 winner: Strictly Come Dancing
Drama
- Killing Eve
- Line Of Duty
- Call The Midwife
- Casualty
- Peaky Blinders
2019 winner: Peaky Blinders
TV Presenter
- Ant & Dec
- Holly Willoughby
- Phillip Schofield
- Graham Norton
- Bradley Walsh
2019 winner: Ant & Dec
Factual
- Jesy Nelson: 'Odd One Out'
- Ambulance
- Gogglebox
- Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip
- Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
2019 winner: Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Drama Performance
- Michael Stevenson (Iain Dean, Casualty)
- Idris Elba (DCI John Luther, Luther)
- Suranne Jones (Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack)
- Jodie Comer (Villanelle, Killing Eve)
- Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders)
2019 winner: Richard Madden (Sergeant David Budd, Bodyguard)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Chase
- I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK
2019 winner: I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
Challenge Show
- Love Islands
- The Apprentice
- The Circle
- The Great British Bake Off
- MasterChef
Serial Drama
- EastEnders
- Coronation Street
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
2019 winner: Emmerdale
Serial Drama Performance
- Danny Dyer (Micky Carter, EastEnders)
- Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale, Hollyoaks)
- Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker, Coronation Street)
2019 winner: Danny Dyer (Micky Carter, EastEnders)
Comedy
- Fleabag
- Derry Girls
- After Life
- Mrs Brown's Boys
- Sex Education
2019 winner: Peter Kay's Car Share
Newcomer
- Jurell Carter (Nate Robinson, Emmerdale)
- Peter Ash (Paul Foreman, Coronation Street)
- Imran Adams (Mitchell Deveraux, Hollyoaks)
- Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell, Eastenders)
2019 winner: James Moore (Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale)
Live Magazine Show
- This Morning
- Loose Women
- Sunday Brunch
- Good Morning Britain
2019 winner - This Morning (Daytime)
TV Judge
- David Williams (Britain's Got Talent)
- will.i.am (The Voice UK/The Voice Kids)
- Simon Cowell (Britain's Got Talent/The X Factor)
- RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race UK)
- Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK)
2019 winner: David Walliams
The Special Recognition Award will also be presented during the ceremony.
Last year, it was given to David Dimbleby.