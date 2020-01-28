Advertisement

Who's up for what at the National Television Awards?

David Walliams (centre) during rehearsals for the awards show. Credit: PA

Ant & Dec are up for their 19th award at this year's National Television Awards (NTAs), which will take place tonight.

Now in its 25th year, the star-studded event hosted by David Walliams, will be held at the O2 Arena in London.

Millions of people have been voting for their favourites across 14 categories, with the results being announced live on ITV from 7.30pm.

Here is the full list of who is up for what awards.

New Drama

  • A Confession
  • The Capture
  • Gentleman Jack
  • Chernobyl
  • Cleaning Up

2019 winner: Bodyguard

Talent Show

  • The Voice UK
  • Dancing On Ice
  • Britain's Got Talent
  • Strictly Come Dancing

2019 winner: Strictly Come Dancing

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly receiving the award for best Talent Show on behalf of Strictly Come Dancing last year. Credit: PA

Drama

  • Killing Eve
  • Line Of Duty
  • Call The Midwife
  • Casualty
  • Peaky Blinders

2019 winner: Peaky Blinders

TV Presenter

  • Ant & Dec
  • Holly Willoughby
  • Phillip Schofield
  • Graham Norton
  • Bradley Walsh

2019 winner: Ant & Dec

Ant & Dec at the 2018 National Television Awards (NTAs). Credit: PA

Factual

  • Jesy Nelson: 'Odd One Out'
  • Ambulance
  • Gogglebox
  • Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip
  • Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

2019 winner: Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

In 2019, Paul O'Grady won the Factual award for his programme 'For The Love Of Dogs'. Credit: PA

Drama Performance

  • Michael Stevenson (Iain Dean, Casualty)
  • Idris Elba (DCI John Luther, Luther)
  • Suranne Jones (Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack)
  • Jodie Comer (Villanelle, Killing Eve)
  • Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders)

2019 winner: Richard Madden (Sergeant David Budd, Bodyguard)

Richard Madden plays DS Budd in Bodyguard. Credit: PA

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • The Graham Norton Show
  • The Chase
  • I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
  • RuPaul's Drag Race UK

2019 winner: I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

John Barrowman, Harry Redknapp and Emily Atack at the 2019 NTAs. The team were all contestants on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Outta Here!' Credit: PA

Challenge Show

  • Love Islands
  • The Apprentice
  • The Circle
  • The Great British Bake Off
  • MasterChef

Serial Drama

  • EastEnders
  • Coronation Street
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks

2019 winner: Emmerdale

The cast of Emmerdale at the 2019 NTAs after winning best Serial Drama. Credit: PA

Serial Drama Performance

  • Danny Dyer (Micky Carter, EastEnders)
  • Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale, Hollyoaks)
  • Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale)
  • Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker, Coronation Street)

2019 winner: Danny Dyer (Micky Carter, EastEnders)

Last year, the Serial Drama Performance award went to Danny Dyer for his role in EastEnders. Credit: PA

Comedy

  • Fleabag
  • Derry Girls
  • After Life
  • Mrs Brown's Boys
  • Sex Education

2019 winner: Peter Kay's Car Share

Newcomer

  • Jurell Carter (Nate Robinson, Emmerdale)
  • Peter Ash (Paul Foreman, Coronation Street)
  • Imran Adams (Mitchell Deveraux, Hollyoaks)
  • Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell, Eastenders)

2019 winner: James Moore (Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale)

James Moore took home the prize for Newcomer for his portrayal of Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale. Credit: PA

Live Magazine Show

  • This Morning
  • Loose Women
  • Sunday Brunch
  • Good Morning Britain

2019 winner - This Morning (Daytime)

Holly and Phil won the award for best Daytime show in 2019. Credit: PA

TV Judge

  • David Williams (Britain's Got Talent)
  • will.i.am (The Voice UK/The Voice Kids)
  • Simon Cowell (Britain's Got Talent/The X Factor)
  • RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race UK)
  • Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK)

2019 winner: David Walliams

The Special Recognition Award will also be presented during the ceremony.

Last year, it was given to David Dimbleby.

