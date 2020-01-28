Oh deer: Doe stuck in swimming pool gets helping hand from police

A deer has had a helping hand from Kentucky police officers after becoming trapped in a near-freezing swimming pool.

The animal was found motionless with its front hooves slouched over the edge of the pool.

Officers were called to the pool on January 20, in a rural area of Fayette County, around 200 miles north of Nashville.

Video captured the moment an officer attempted to pull the deer’s front legs but failed to drag the animal out of the pool, having to call for backup.

Another officer then grabs the doe’s hind legs, when they finally manage to lift the animal out of the cold water.