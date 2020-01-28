Points-based immigration: Skilled worker salary threshold should be cut by £4,400, report recommends

If the government wants to implement an Australian-style points-based immigration system, the threshold for skilled workers entering the UK should be cut from £30,000 to £25,600, a report has recommended.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) - which provides independent, evidence-based advice to the government - said past "mistakes" should not be repeated when plans are drawn up.

It said the existing general salary threshold for skilled migrants coming to the UK with a job offer should be brought down by £4,400.

Commissioned by the Home Secretary in June, the report says replacing the current freedom of movement system with skill and salary thresholds is "likely to reduce future growth" of the economy and UK population.

But the report added: "We estimate very small increases in GDP per capita and productivity, slightly improved public finances, slightly reduced pressures on the NHS, schools and on social housing, though slightly increased pressures on social care."

"No perfect system exists and there are unavoidable, difficult trade-offs," said MAC chair, Professor Alan Manning.

The committee urged the Government to make decisions on the UK's future immigration system soon, to give employers "adequate time" to prepare for its introduction in January next year.

Downing Street said it would consider the Migration Advisory Committee's report.