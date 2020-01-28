Tsunami warning in place after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes in the Caribbean Sea

A powerful earthquake has struck the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba, prompting a tsunami warning and shaking a vast area from Mexico to Florida.

No injuries have been reported so far since the magnitude 7.7 quake hit.

Dr. Enrique Arango Arias, head of Cuba's National Seismological Service, told state media there had been no serious damage or injuries reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned the quake could generate waves up to three feet above normal in Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Honduras, Mexico and Belize.

Those who have witnessed the earthquake have shared videos and pictures on social media with one saying it was "the longest earthquake" he has ever experienced.