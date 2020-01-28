- ITV Report
-
US lawyer calls for Prince Andrew to assist with Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry
A US lawyer has called on the Duke of York to “step up” and assist authorities with their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry.
Lisa Bloom, who represents five of Epstein’s alleged victims, said it was time for Prince Andrew to “do the right thing” and speak with investigators in the US.
It comes as US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said at a news conference Andrew had provided "zero cooperation", despite his lawyers being contacted by prosecutors and the FBI as part of the investigation.
"I was absolutely disgusted to learn that Prince Andrew has not been true to his word," she said.
"What is deeply disappointing here is that Prince Andrew said on the record that he would cooperate and now he's just not doing it."
Ms Bloom said on Tuesday: "I know that the FBI is taking information, they are interested, and they are looking to get all of the information about everybody."
"If someone else is criminally charged... then (the FBI) would have subpoena power and they could try to enforce it in the UK.
"We're going to demand justice, we don't just hope that people show up and answer questions, we demand it, we insist on it, we put the power of law behind it," she said.
Buckingham Palace was not commenting on the matter, but a source said: “This issue is being dealt with by the Duke of York’s legal team.”
Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview in the wake of the scandal.
At the time, he said: “I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.”
Following the interview, he was accused of failing to show regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier, who took his own life in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.
Epstein had already been imprisoned for procuring for prostitution a girl below age 18.
Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein,said in an interview with BBC Panorama that she was left “horrified and ashamed” after an alleged sexual encounter with Andrew in London in 2001.
Andrew categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre.