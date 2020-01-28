US lawyer calls for Prince Andrew to assist with Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry

Prince Andrew visited Jeffrey Epstein after he had served a prison sentence. Credit: PA

A US lawyer has called on the Duke of York to “step up” and assist authorities with their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry. Lisa Bloom, who represents five of Epstein’s alleged victims, said it was time for Prince Andrew to “do the right thing” and speak with investigators in the US. It comes as US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said at a news conference Andrew had provided "zero cooperation", despite his lawyers being contacted by prosecutors and the FBI as part of the investigation. "I was absolutely disgusted to learn that Prince Andrew has not been true to his word," she said.

"What is deeply disappointing here is that Prince Andrew said on the record that he would cooperate and now he's just not doing it." Ms Bloom said on Tuesday: "I know that the FBI is taking information, they are interested, and they are looking to get all of the information about everybody." "If someone else is criminally charged... then (the FBI) would have subpoena power and they could try to enforce it in the UK. "We're going to demand justice, we don't just hope that people show up and answer questions, we demand it, we insist on it, we put the power of law behind it," she said.

Jeffrey Epstein died in August last year. Credit: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Buckingham Palace was not commenting on the matter, but a source said: “This issue is being dealt with by the Duke of York’s legal team.” Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview in the wake of the scandal. At the time, he said: “I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.”

The Duke of York, speaking about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight. Credit: Mark Harrison/BBC