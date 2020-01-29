450 jobs to go as BBC cuts news services including 5Live and Newsnight

The BBC has announced cuts to Newsnight, 5Live and other news output, leading to around 450 job losses.

The corporation said it wanted to “reduce duplication” while making savings of £80 million.

It said there will be a review of “the number of presenters we have and how they work”.

There will also be a reduction in the number of films produced by Newsnight - its flagship political programme that recently made headlines with its interview with the Duke Of York.

There will also “be post closures at 5Live driven by the changing listening habits of the audience and demand for digital content”.

The changes mean there will be “a reduction in the overall number of stories covered” and “there will be further investment in digital news”.

Plans to axe Victoria Derbyshire’s BBC Two programme have already been leaked, with the host saying she was “absolutely devastated”.