Australian firefighters narrowly escape bushfire as flames destroy everything in just minutes

Australian firefighters have released video of the moment they narrowly escaped a wildfire which tore through the area they had been parked in just moments before.

Crews tackling the Currowan Fire at Shoalhaven, between Sydney and Canberra on the country's eastern coast, earlier this month were confronted by the fast moving flames as the bush fire swept across a road, destroying everything in its path.

It took just three-minutes for the flames to turn trees and plants into charcoal, fanned by a 62mph (100kmp) southerly wind.

Authorities hope the video will serve as a warning to people living in affected areas of how quickly wildfires can spread.

The footage captures the moment day turned to night as embers shoot across the road, moments after crews fled from the scene during the January 4 incident.